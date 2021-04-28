Which Customer Relationship Management Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Because most businesses will likely adopt hybrid working models even after the pandemic, the customer relationship management (CRM) space is likely to witness increasing demand. The competitive advantage afforded by providing quick and reliable solutions is driving the performance of prominent CRM stocks Salesforce (CRM) and Zendesk (NYSE:). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Salesforce.com (NYSE:) provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management, to businesses and industries worldwide. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, analytics and a cloud platform for building custom applications.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) delivers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to organizations. It provides a single customer service interface to organizations to manage all their one-on-one customer interactions. Its products are designed to incorporate and innovate based on customer feedback obtained through beta and Early Access Programs (EAPs).

Given the reliability of CRM solutions in remotely managing customer interactions, door delivery services and analysis of consumer behaviors, most businesses are likely to depend more on them to maintain hybrid working models even after the pandemic. The size of the global CRM market size is projected to hit $113.46 billion by 2027.

