What’s holding crypto social networks back from greatness? By Cointelegraph

What’s holding crypto social networks back from greatness?
Another rainy Sunday night. You’re browsing on Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Twitter — inundated with photos of your friend’s new baby, jokes that have been copied from poor hard-working comedians, and memes that certainly were funny… when you first saw them four years ago.
Undeterred, you keep scrolling. There’s a tweet that proclaims a hot new cryptocurrency is going to surge to $1 million, and another claiming the self-same altcoin is destined to plunge to zero. You then see links about the latest developments in the DeFi and NFTs space, and your eyes light up. Finally — content you’re interested in!
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.