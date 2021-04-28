What MattyBRaps Looks Like Today

If you were on YouTube in 2010 then you definitely saw a MattyB video.
Let’s harken back to the glory days of 2010.
Kesha still spelled her name with a dollar sign.
Snooki was on the prowl for gorilla juiceheads.
And our girl Pluto was still a planet.
Either way, he was the 7-year-old going viral for his Kidz Bop-esque covers.
Matty B is no longer a little kid.
Earlier this year, Matty B celebrated his 18th birthday.
And the comments on the picture are my thoughts exactly.
He captions his Instagram posts with insightful comments.
So yeah, another day, another person who you thought was like six that is a grown human being.
