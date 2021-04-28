Web browser Opera integrates .crypto domain names for users on any device By Cointelegraph

Web browser Opera integrates .crypto domain names for users on any device
Crypto-friendly web browser Opera (NASDAQ:) is expanding its integration of decentralized web pages provided by blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains — a blockchain firm backed by the high-profile (BTC) advocate Tim Draper.
On Wednesday, Opera said that users of the browser on any platform — iOS, Android, Windows, Mac or Linux — will now benefit from full, native integration of Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto domain names.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.