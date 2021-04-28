Web browser Opera integrates .crypto domain names for users on any device By Cointelegraph

Crypto-friendly web browser Opera (NASDAQ:) is expanding its integration of decentralized web pages provided by blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains — a blockchain firm backed by the high-profile (BTC) advocate Tim Draper.

On Wednesday, Opera said that users of the browser on any platform — iOS, Android, Windows, Mac or Linux — will now benefit from full, native integration of Unstoppable Domains’ .crypto domain names.