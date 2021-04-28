Home Business WarnerMedia plans to price HBO Max with ads at $9.99 a month

(Reuters) – WarnerMedia is planning to price an advertising-supported version of its HBO Max video streaming service, set to launch in June, at $9.99 per month, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

HBO Max, home to titles like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Love Life”, was launched in May last year and costs $14.99 per month.

WarnerMedia declined to comment on the new pricing plan for its service with advertisements.

The company had considered selling an advertising-supported product of just HBO Max content for $4.99 per month earlier last year, but nixed that idea for a combined product with HBO, CNBC said, citing two sources.

Parent AT&T Inc (NYSE:) has completely restructured the streaming service, including job cuts and executive changes, as it competes with Netflix (NASDAQ:) and Walt Disney (NYSE:)’s Disney+ for streaming video customers.

Netflix charges $8.99 for the basic plan and $13.99 for the standard version a month, while Disney+ costs $8 a month.

