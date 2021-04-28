Wall Street Opens Mixed as Alphabet Earnings Cheer; Nasdaq up 0.2% By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday ahead of appearances from both President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Biden is set to lay out plans for a big increase in social spending, notably with regard to childcare, and preschool and community college education. The spending is set to be funded, at least in part, through higher taxes on capital gains – something that has weighed occasionally on stock prices since Biden’s election victory last November.

Biden’s appearance is likely to upstage Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who isn’t expected to say anything dramatically new when he gives his press conference after the Fed’s latest policy meeting. Argualy the most interesting aspect of the press conference will be Powell’s interpretation of the blistering rally in commodities in recent days and weeks, which many analysts – but not (yet) the Fed – see as a prelude to higher inflation.

By 10 AM ET (1400 GMT), the was down 125 points, or 0.4%, at 33,831 points. The was up 0.2% while the was also up 0.2%, lifted by a sharp rise in Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stock in response to blowout earnings reported late on Tuesday.

Alphabet stock rose 6.0% to a new all-time high after reporting a surge in advertising revenue during a winter quarter in which lockdowns once again glued customers to screens, leaving them to use YouTube, Maps and Google’s search more than ever.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) also reported strong numbers after the bell on Tuesday, due largely to its Xbox gaming segment and Azure, its Cloud hosting business, but its stock fell 2.9%, on disappointment that they didn’t match even more ambitious expectations.