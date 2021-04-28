Visa to Dive Into Crypto and Support CBDC Development By CoinQuora

Visa to Dive Into Crypto and Support CBDC Development
- Payment giant Visa (NYSE:) adopts more crypto.
- Visa has recently begun settling stablecoin USDC since March.
- CEO Al Kelly said they are looking at five different future crypto aspects.
Payment giant Visa adopts more crypto, having recently begun settlements of stablecoin USDC transactions since March.
Visa CEO Al Kelly said the firm is looking at five different future crypto aspects on Tuesday’s earnings call.
The key points include:
- The spending and purchase of crypto
- Settlements via stablecoins
- Crypto-related APIs for financial firms
- Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)
Kelly added:
“So our focus is on five different opportunities that we see in this space, and I would say that this is space that we are leaning into in a very big way and I think are extremely well-positioned.”
In late March, Visa allowed USDC to settle transactio…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.