Vietnam Jan-Apr coffee exports likely down 34.2% y/y, rice down 10.8%

HANOI — Vietnam’s coffee exports in the first four months of the year likely down 17.6% from a year earlier to 563,000 tonnes, while rice exports likely down 10.8%, government data released on Thursday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to drop an estimated 17.6% in the first four months of this year from a year earlier to 563,000 tonnes, equal to 9.38 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely fall 11.6% from a year earlier to $1.02 billion in the four-month period.

The country’s coffee shipments in April are estimated at 110,000 tonnes, valued at $209 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-April are forecast to drop 10.8% from a year earlier to 1.89 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to increase 1.2% from a year earlier to $1.01 billion.

April rice exports from Vietnam, likely totalled 700,000 tonnes, worth $362 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-April crude oil exports were seen falling 38.5% from the same period last year to an estimated 1.05 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the period is expected to dive 16.7% from a year earlier to $487 million.

Oil product imports in the four months were estimated at 2.4 million tonnes, down 46.4% from the same period last year, while the value of product imports decreased 38.7% to $143.3 million.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)