Uranium Finance developer suspected of ‘leaking’ information leading to $50M exploit By Cointelegraph

Uranium Finance developer suspected of ‘leaking’ information leading to $50M exploit
The $50 million exploit of Finance, a decentralized finance protocol on Binance Smart Chain, may have been an inside job, according to a member of the project’s development team.
The theory was put forward in Uranium Finance’s Telegram channel by a user named “Baymax,” who appears to be listed as an administrator. In a pinned post, Baymax explained that the security flaw leading to the exploit happened just two hours before version 2 of the protocol was launched. The suspicious timing of the exploit narrows down the list of potential perpetrators significantly.
