UNI Records New ATH Just Days Before V3 Upgrade By CoinQuora



UNI Records New ATH Just Days Before V3 Upgrade



UNI recorded an ATH amounting to $41.95.

Crypto community awaits Uniswap V3 upgrade on May 5.

Uniswap (UNI) has once again caught the attention of the crypto world as it creates another all-time-high (ATH). Specifically, UNI smashes an ATH amounting to $41.95, a bullish price record-breaker ahead of its V3 upgrade on May 5. Truly, this is an achievement that captures the interest of global investors.

Meanwhile, as UNI flies towards the moon with its ATH price, the crypto community can’t stop talking about the Uniswap V3. Specifically, this network upgrade will introduce two primary features: concentrated liquidity and multiple fee tiers. With this upgrade, the UNI developers aim to make Uniswap a flexible and efficient crypto network.

The team behind UNI explained:

In Uniswap v3, LP’s can concentrate their capital within custom price ranges, providing greater amounts of liquidity at desired prices. In doing so, LPs construct individualized price curves that reflect their own preferences.

The team added that the Uniswap V3 upgrade would enable

