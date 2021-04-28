U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing for Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Power, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed in a bipartisan vote of 68-26.
“I’m confident her experience, tenacity and drive to build a better, more prosperous, peaceful world are exactly what USAID and our country need at this moment,” Bob Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.
Power, 50, a longtime human rights advocate, is a public policy professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and also served on the National Security Council.
A former journalist, Power also won a Pulitzer Prize for her 2002 book, “A Problem from Hell,” that argues the United States has failed to prevent genocide.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.