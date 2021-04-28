U.S. SEC enforcement chief steps down after five days on job By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Alex Oh, the first woman of color appointed to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division last week, resigned from the role on Wednesday, citing “personal reasons,” the agency said in a statement.

“A development arose this week in one of the cases on which I worked while still in private law practice,” Oh wrote to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on Wednesday. “I cannot address this development without it becoming an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division.”

The agency named Melissa Hodgman as acting director of the division, a role she previously held between January and April.

