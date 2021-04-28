U.S. FAA requiring 737 MAX electrical bonding fixes By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued a new airworthiness directive requiring some Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX planes to get fixes to address insufficient electrical bonding before resuming flights.

The FAA said last week the issue impacted about 106 airplanes worldwide, including 71 in the United States.

Boeing on April 7 recommended operators halt flights as it worked on a fix for the electrical power system issue.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said Wednesday in an email to employees the company is “finalizing the plans and documentation with the FAA to outline the process required for operators to return their airplanes to service.”

