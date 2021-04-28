TV Director Charles Beeson Dies Following Heart Attack

Twitter

The helmer, whose credits included such TV shows as ‘Supernatural’, ‘The Mentalist, ‘Fringe’, and ‘The Vampire Diaries’, has passed away after suffering from a heart attack.

AceShowbiz –

“Supernatural” and “The Mentalist” director Charles Beeson has died following a heart attack.

Actor Jim Beaver, who worked with the Brit on “Supernatural}, shared the news of his passing on Twitter on Monday (26Apr21).

“RIP my great friend Charles Beeson…,” he wrote. “A sweeter and more gently gregarious fellow you couldn’t meet.”

Beeson’s agent has since confirmed his death to Deadline.com, while his relatives have paid tribute in a statement, which reads, “We have lost an inexpressibly special man but have been so comforted to know that so many people knew and loved him just as we did.”

“The messages we have received from Charles’ friends, collaborators and colleagues in the industry do him and us the greatest honour. He deeply and wholeheartedly loved his job, and that continues to bring us great gladness…”

“We are going to miss him an unimaginable amount but we want to thank those who carry – in whatever way – a memory of him and we are going to do our best to carry on in his most special spirit.”

Beeson got his start on U.K. TV, working on longrunning soap opera “EastEnders” as well as hit dramas “Casualty“, “The Bill“, “Kavanagh QC“, and “Spooks“.

He went on to direct a string of U.S. shows, including episodes of “Supernatural”, “The Mentalist”, “Fringe“, and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles“. His other credits include “Person of Interest“, “The Vampire Diaries“, and “Smallville“.

One of his final projects was the upcoming David Tennant series “Around the World in 80 Days“, and lead writer Ashley Pharoah shared his sadness at the loss on Twitter.

He posted, “Desperate news. Have been working with Charles on Around The World In 80 Days and he was a lovely man, kind, funny and very talented. We’ll put that beer off a while longer, Charles x.”

“Supernatural” actor Misha Collins also remembered Beeson, adding, “Charles was a great director – but more important, he was a genuinely good person. My heart is with his family & friends today. He’ll be forever missed.”