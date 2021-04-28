Trey Songz Will Face No Charge Following Fight With Cop

Instagram

The ‘Can’t Help But Wait’ spitter was arrested in January after he got into a fight with a police officer when watching a football championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trey Songz is officially let off the hook in a violent altercation with a police officer. The “Can’t Help But Wait” spitter, who was arrested three months prior after getting into a fight with a cop in Kansas City, reportedly will face no charge in the case.

Revealing the decision was spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, Mike Mansur. Mike cited “insufficient evidence” as the reason why police did not file charges against the 36-year-old star.

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was taken into custody after he got into a scuffle with a cop when watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24. A video of the incident obtained by TMZ saw him struggling with the cop who tried to pin him to a seat.

Trey could be seen trying to fight back by punching the police officer’s head. After more cops arrived and separated them, the “Heart Attack” hitmaker was put in handcuffs. He was then booked for trespassing and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors. He stayed behind bars just overnight before being released the next day.

Speaking about the incident, Kansas City Police Department officials claimed that the “All This Love” singer had sparked complaints for not wearing a face mask during the game. The cops were then called by security officials after they were unable to convince him to comply.

However, another clip posted by TMZ displayed Trey pulling down his mask to his chin because he was eating a cup of french fries. Although stadium rules required that everyone wore a mask, it allowed an exemption for eating and drinking. This means he didn’t break the stadium’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Unfortunately, around 10-15 minutes later, KCPD approached him and the fight occurred.