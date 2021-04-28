Toyota to invest $803 million in Indiana to build new SUVs By Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp said Wednesday it will invest $803 million and add 1,400 jobs at an Indiana assembly plant to build two new larger sport utility vehicles (SUVS).

The Japanese automaker declined to say if the eight-passenger vehicles would be electric, hybrid or traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, but said one will be a Lexus model. Both will also include a semi-automated driving system allowing for periods of hands-free driving, the company said. Toyota currently builds Sienna minivans and Highlander SUVs in Indiana and employs 7,000 people at its Princeton, Indiana plant.

The company said in February it will unveil two new electric vehicles that will go on sale next year in the United States. Toyota said one the new EVs in 2022 will be an SUV.