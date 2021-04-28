Tokyo-Based Game Maker Nexon Purchased $100M in Bitcoin By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Tokyo-Based Game Maker Nexon Purchased $100M in Bitcoin
  • Nexon has purchased 1,717 (BTC) for $100 million.
  • The investment is currently worth over $95 million.
  • Bitcoin provides long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the price of its cash.

Nexon has announced that it has purchased about 1,717 Bitcoin (BTC) for $100 million. In addition, Nexon is a Tokyo-based video game maker that becomes the latest publicly listed technology firm in Japan.

Furthermore, the firm bought BTC at an estimated amount of $58,226 per crypto. This price also includes the fees and expenses that are mandatory in buying BTC. According to CoinGecko, the BTC price is at $54,880.40, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,795,411,080, at the time of writing.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR