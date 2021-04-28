Tokyo-Based Game Maker Nexon Purchased $100M in Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Tokyo-Based Game Maker Nexon Purchased $100M in Bitcoin
- Nexon has purchased 1,717 (BTC) for $100 million.
- The investment is currently worth over $95 million.
- Bitcoin provides long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the price of its cash.
Nexon has announced that it has purchased about 1,717 Bitcoin (BTC) for $100 million. In addition, Nexon is a Tokyo-based video game maker that becomes the latest publicly listed technology firm in Japan.
Furthermore, the firm bought BTC at an estimated amount of $58,226 per crypto. This price also includes the fees and expenses that are mandatory in buying BTC. According to CoinGecko, the BTC price is at $54,880.40, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,795,411,080, at the time of writing.
