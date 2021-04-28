Time magazine names two crypto firms in Top 100 ‘Most Influential Companies’ list By Cointelegraph

Time Magazine continues to warm up to crypto, naming Digital Currency Group and Coinbase in its 2021 Top 100 Most Influential Companies list.

Published on Tuesday, the Top 100 emphasized the impact that the two crypto giants have made over the past 12 months. The list consisted of five different categories — Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Titans and Disrupters.