Tim Draper-backed crypto derivatives exchange raises $18M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A new global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, Globe Derivative Exchange — or GlobeDX — continued its preparation for the platform’s launch by securing another major raise.

GlobeDX announced Wednesday that the firm successfully raised $18 million through a new funding round featuring investors like seed money startup accelerator Y Combinator and Tim Draper’s Draper Dragon fund. Other investors included crypto exchange OKEx, Pantera Capital, Republic Crypto, CMT Digital and Wave Financial.