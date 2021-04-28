The World of CeDeFi and the Need for a Dedicated Yield Farming Aggregator By CoinQuora



The World of CeDeFi and the Need for a Dedicated Yield Farming Aggregator



MoonFarm Contributing to Centralized Decentralized Finance (CeDeFi).

Optimizing Yield Farming with MoonFarm.

The crypto world continues to revolutionize itself along with blockchain technology. This article demonstrates how MoonFarm, the worlds’ first CeDeFi (Centralized Decentralized Finance) aggregator, and blockchain technology make a big difference in the world of cryptocurrency.

We’ve seen decentralized finance (DeFi) take off in recent times. But, the world of crypto didn’t always operate this way. Before DeFi came into existence, centralized finance (CeFi) was used for trading cryptocurrencies.

In CeFi, a centralized exchange is responsible for handling all crypto trading. Users don’t have access to their private keys or in other words, they don’t really own their crypto. They are subject to the terms and conditions induced by these exchanges. Besides, these exchanges are also in full control of the prices and gas fees that users need to pay.

In…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora