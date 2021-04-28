The J’JO Investment Service will be launched in mid-May By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. The J’JO Investment Service will be launched in mid-May

A startup headquartered in Estonia is launching the J’JO Investment Service, which aims to provide ordinary users the opportunity to professionally invest in the cryptocurrency market.

Every year, the influx of new participants in the crypto market is increasing significantly. Most of these users are unskilled private investors who, when encountering the market for the first time, are trying to master the basics of investing on the fly. Unfortunately, this does not yield positive results. And despite the fact that over the past 3 years the market has grown by more than 1000%, the majority of private investors have lost money due to their lack of competence.

According to CEO Vladimir Kayshev, the service was created to solve this problem. J’JO allows you to quickly and easily invest in a ready-made cryptocurrency index, the yield of which exceeds and the results of 95% of active traders, while significantly reducing risk due to its wide diversification.

The index solution is based on the research of independent mathematicians, such as Carlo Scevola (professor, economist and president of CS&P) and Igor Rivin (a professor of mathematics at Temple University). Their work has been showing effective results since 2017.

“We created J’JO with the goal of not only simplifying investments to a few clicks to make them more accessible, but more importantly, to make them profitable for the most ordinary users who see the potential, but do not know how to properly allocate investments in order to make a profit in a volatile and rapidly developing market.”- commented CEO.

There are only a few weeks left until release, but you can already find out about J’JO’s capabilities on the project’s blog (https://jjo-invest.medium.com) and follow the details of the upcoming release by subscribing to the project’s social networks

Telegram: https://t.me/jjo_community

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jjo_invest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jjo_invest

Medium: https://jjo-invest.medium.com

Facebook (NASDAQ:): https://www.facebook.com/JJO-102691698618732/

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR