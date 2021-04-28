The J’JO Investment Service will be launched in mid-May By BTC Peers



© Reuters. The J’JO Investment Service will be launched in mid-May



A startup headquartered in Estonia is launching the J’JO Investment Service, which aims to provide ordinary users the opportunity to professionally invest in the cryptocurrency market.

Every year, the influx of new participants in the crypto market is increasing significantly. Most of these users are unskilled private investors who, when encountering the market for the first time, are trying to master the basics of investing on the fly. Unfortunately, this does not yield positive results. And despite the fact that over the past 3 years the market has grown by more than 1000%, the majority of private investors have lost money due to their lack of competence.

According to CEO Vladimir Kayshev, the service was created to solve this problem. J’JO allows you to quickly and easily invest in a ready-made cryptocurrency index, the yield of which exceeds and the results of 95% of active traders, while significantly reducing risk due to its wide diversification.

The index solution is based on the research of independent mathematicians, such as Carlo Scevola (professor, economist and president of CS&P) and Igor Rivin (a professor of mathematics at Temple University). Their work has been showing effective results since 2017.

“We created J’JO with the goal of not only simplifying investments to a few clicks to make them more accessible, but more importantly, to make them profitable for the most ordinary users who see the potential, but do not know how to properly allocate investments in order to make a profit in a volatile and rapidly developing market.”- commented CEO.

There are only a few weeks left until release, but you can already find out about J’JO’s capabilities on the project’s blog (https://jjo-invest.medium.com) and follow the details of the upcoming release by subscribing to the project’s social networks

Telegram: https://t.me/jjo_community

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jjo_invest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jjo_invest

Medium: https://jjo-invest.medium.com

Facebook (NASDAQ:): https://www.facebook.com/JJO-102691698618732/

Continue reading on BTC Peers