The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Elisabeth Moss On Directing

First, how was it directing your first episode of TV?

It was awesome. We contemplated me directing in Season 3, but the timing of it just didn’t work. I actually decided myself not to do it because I felt like it wasn’t going to be the best thing for the show. But, Season 4 came along and it became a moment of, “Well, I think I should do it or I may not have the chance.” So, it was amazing.

I, of course, picked the hardest episode. I had a choice between Episodes 2 and 3, and I was like, “Well, of course, I’m gonna do 3, obviously.” It was incredible and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, for sure, but also the most fulfilling. I had an incredible partner in Stuart Biddlecombe, who was my DP, and Elisabeth Williams, our production designer. Then, this incredible script written by Bruce [Miller] and then these actors. It was very much a collaboration, and it was so fun.

BuzzFeed: Episode 3 is a massive episode, not only for your character, but for the show overall.

Right? I had all these huge sequences. I was telling Erica, my publicist, I was like, “Can you imagine, I walk onto the studio set where we shot the roof scene, and there’s a 360 blue screen, and we’re doing rain, indoors.” It was this massive stage inside our studio that we built, and it was my first time directing. I had one of those moments where I walked in in the morning and was just like, “Alright, here we go.” Then, I had the train at the end. It was all of these gigantic set pieces that I had to do. So, it was incredibly challenging, but it was really, really fun.

Did you know going into Season 4 that you’d be directing three episodes?

No, I didn’t know I was going to be directing three episodes. For Episodes 8 and 9, it was kind of one of those things where everybody really liked Episode 3 and responded really well to it — the studio, the network, and everything — and we needed a director for Episodes 8 and 9, and I had read the scripts and I felt that I could do a good job with them. They were very, very different from Episode 3. Very different. I wanted that challenge, so I kind of put myself up for the job. I just said, [laughing] “Hey, I’m available.”

BuzzFeed: “I’ll already be on set. I’m here.”

[laughing] Yes, like, “I’m in Toronto to do, you know, this show.” And they embraced it, which was really great.

