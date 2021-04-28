Teva Pharm unlikely to reach deals to co-produce vaccines -CEO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:) is not likely to reach deals with COVID vaccine makers to co-produce the vaccines although discussions are still ongoing, chief executive Kare Schultz told Reuters.

Schultz said Teva — the world’s largest generic drugmaker — offered to co-produce the vaccines in both Israel and Europe, where the company has capacity, to help with global supply.

“But we’ve not been able to reach a firm agreement with any company,” he said. “It’s not for our lack of wanting to do it but the key players that have actually been successful in developing the vaccines that have come to the market have found other partners or their own internal capacity.”

He did not name the companies.

“It’s probably pretty much done (but) we can’t rule it out,” Schultz said. “We’re still in discussion with some of the companies, and we’re still willing to do it if we can help.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR