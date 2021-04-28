Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tesla supercharger is shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that the fair market value of bitcoin the electric carmaker held as of March 31 was $2.48 billion, suggesting it could stand to make around $1 billion dollars out of the investment were it to cash in the digital currency.

The world’s most valuable automaker, which said it had bought or received $1.5 billion in bitcoin by the end of the first quarter, reiterated in its regular report it had trimmed its position by 10% during the quarter.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) said proceeds from sales of digital assets amounted to $272 million with a $101 million “positive impact”.

The company added that it recorded $27 million of impairment losses on its bitcoin investment in the three months ended March.(https://

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR