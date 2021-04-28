Terra Virtua to Launch Genesis Hashmask vFlect Soon By CoinQuora

Terra Virtua to Launch Genesis Hashmask vFlect Soon
- Terra Virtua and Hashmasks are launching a new digital collectible.
- The Genesis Hashmask vFlect will launch on April 30 at 7 PM BST.
- Also, Terra Virtua is giving collectors a chance to win a vFlect.
Terra Virtua set Twitter on flames after announcing the imminent launch of its Genesis Hashmask vFlect. The much anticipated digital collectible will launch on Friday April 30 at 7 PM BST.
GENESIS HASHMASK VFLECT COMING FRIDAY 30TH APRIL AT 7PM BST!Eyes peeled to get one of these amazing vFlects in collaboration with @TheHashmasks!
While you wait, why not join our competition to win a vFlect. Competition link in thread.#vFlects #hashmasks
This article was first published on coinquora.com
