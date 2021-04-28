Terra Virtua to Launch Genesis Hashmask vFlect Soon By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Terra Virtua to Launch Genesis Hashmask vFlect Soon
  • Terra Virtua and Hashmasks are launching a new digital collectible.
  • The Genesis Hashmask vFlect will launch on April 30 at 7 PM BST.
  • Also, Terra Virtua is giving collectors a chance to win a vFlect.

Terra Virtua set Twitter on flames after announcing the imminent launch of its Genesis Hashmask vFlect. The much anticipated digital collectible will launch on Friday April 30 at 7 PM BST.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR