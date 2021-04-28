StorX Co-Founder Handy Barot Provides Valuable Insights on Blockchain Technology and the Future of Decentralized Storage By CoinQuora



StorX Co-Founder Handy Barot Provides Valuable Insights on Blockchain Technology and the Future of Decentralized Storage



As enthusiasm grows around the StorX network, co-founder Handy Barot provides valuable insights to boost the community’s morale and to keep FUD at bay. In this candid AMA session, Barot addresses questions that the StorX community has frequently been asking on social media and elsewhere.

Question: Tell us more about yourself and how you came up with the idea of using blockchain technology to build a decentralized cloud storage network like StorX.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I traveled around the world, meeting promising minds and discussing at length future technologies. From the dot-com bubble burst to the web as we know it today, I have witnessed the internet’s evolution from the frontlines. As a concerned netizen, the things that trouble me the most are issues relating to security and privacy.

For a long time now, big tech companies have fine-print privacy clauses that allow them to leverage users’ data and assets in ways that are far beyond ethical. Selling information to third parties and using massive data sets to design, as well as train prediction models are merely some glimpses of the problem. The tip of the ice, you can say.

That being said, centralized cloud storage is a major enabler in this re…

