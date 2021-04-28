Steve Harvey Catches Heat for His Reason Why He Can’t Be Friends With Women

Instagram

In a resurfaced old interview, the ‘Family Feud’ host said that platonic relationship between genders is just a ‘myth’ because men will always try to hook up with women they know.

AceShowbiz –

Steve Harvey has landed in hot water for his comments on why men and women can’t be friends. In an old interview clip which has resurfaced online, the comedian explained the reason why he doesn’t have female friends.

“I don’t have female friends,” said the comedian/actor matter-of-factly in the clip from his 2010 interview with CNN. “I don’t. I’m incapable of that,” he went on. When pressed on by the female interviewer why, he first hesitantly explained, “Because, you know, come on… Well, because I have a wife, and…”

The 64-year-old then broke down his reasoning, “Okay, let’s get rid of this myth right here. You’re an attractive woman. There’s some guy somewhere saying, ‘yeah, we’re friends,’ that’s not true. He’s your friend only because you have made it absolutely clear that nothing else is happening except this friendship we have. We remain your friends in hopes that one day, there’ll be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor.”

“Trust and believe that that guy that you think is just your buddy – he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity. Because we’re guys!” Steve stressed. When asked if he was sure that all men really thought this same, he replied, “99.9 percent of us think that way.”

<br />

Steve has since been roasted online for his comments on men and women’s relationships. “Steve Harvey basically said, ‘I objectify women, but who doesn’t? It is what it is,’ ” one person assumed. Another similarly accused the TV host, “Say ‘I only see women as sexual objects’ without saying it.”

Others think that Steve isn’t even qualified to give advice on the matter. “Steve Harvey is that weird uncle that stay tryin to give unsolicited advice and calls you hard headed when you don’t listen,” one person mocked the “Family Feud” host.

“Steve Harvey making up stories about why men and women can’t be just friends,” another said. “Steve Harvey wore a lace front wig for almost 2 decades, please don’t listen to him,” one Twitter user suggested others, while someone else claimed, “Steve Harvey trying to sell women and dating advice to the world after his daughter didn’t even listen and got with future who has 10 kids.”

However, there were still a few who agreed with Steve. One of them commented, “Steve Harvey ain’t lying about platonic relationships between men & women. i can count on one hand the amount of men that have actually just wanted to be my FRIEND & nothing more. & even those two people probably had thoughts but just respected me enough not to move on them.”