Spain’s Santander says Q1 net profit jumps five-fold on lower provisions By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Santander, the euro zone’s largest lender by market value, is seen on a branch in the Andalusian capital of Seville
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Santander (MC:) on Wednesday said its net profit in the first quarter jumped almost five times as it didn’t book COVID-19 related provisions like a year ago and its U.S. unit posted a solid performance.
The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 1.608 billion euros ($1.94 billion) up from 331 million euros in the same quarter last year.
($1 = 0.8282 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.