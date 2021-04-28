Sirius XM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Sirius XM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Sirius XM (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Sirius XM announced earnings per share of $0.07 on revenue of $2.06B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0619 on revenue of $2B.

Sirius XM shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.48% from its 52 week high of $8.14 set on January 27. They are outperforming the which is up 10.31% from the start of the year.

Sirius XM follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Sirius XM’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Verizon had beat expectations on April 21 with first quarter EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.46B.

