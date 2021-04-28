Simplex and Cardano Integration Enables More ADA Purchases By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Simplex and Cardano Integration Enables More ADA Purchases
  • Simplex adds to its list of supported cryptos.
  • This integration enables millions of people to purchase ADA now.
  • Recently, ADA achieved a market cap of over $40 billion.

Simplex, the crypto leading provider of global fiat on/off ramps, adds Cardano (ADA) to its list of supported cryptocurrencies. ADA will now be accessible to Simplex’s growing partner network. This network includes several crypto exchanges, wallets, and brokers.

With this integration, ADA lets millions of people purchase their digital assets using debit/credit cards, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, and bank transfers. More so, this gives users access to a safe and convenient environment. Consequently, this integration is a milestone to ADA as the asset achieved a market cap of over $40 billion recently.

ADA’s addition further strengthens Simplex’s mission to work alongside its partner network, making digital assets …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

