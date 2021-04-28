SEC pushes decision on VanEck Bitcoin ETF until June By Cointelegraph

SEC pushes decision on VanEck Bitcoin ETF until June
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the original 45-day window to approve a (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, from asset manager VanEck.
According to a filing from SEC on Wednesday, the regulatory body will push the deadline for approving or disapproving VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF from May 3 to June 17, an additional 45 days.
