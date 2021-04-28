SEC pushes decision on VanEck Bitcoin ETF until June By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the original 45-day window to approve a (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, from asset manager VanEck.

According to a filing from SEC on Wednesday, the regulatory body will push the deadline for approving or disapproving VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF from May 3 to June 17, an additional 45 days.