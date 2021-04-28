Scottie Pippen’s Son Antron Laid to Rest, Mom Sends Touching Tribute

Instagram

After Antron Pippen was laid to rest in a funeral ceremony in Georgia, his devastated mother Karen Pippen turns to Instagram to admit that ‘the pain is quite unbearable’.

AceShowbiz –

Antron Pippen has been laid to rest, but his mother continued to mourn the loss. Around a week after the eldest son of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen lost his life at 33, Karen Pippen penned a heartbreaking tribute in which she admitted that “the pain is quite unbearable.”

Delivering her goodbye to Antron via Instagram, Karen wrote in the Tuesday, April 27 post, “Your wings were ready but my heart wasn’t.” She went on to note that being Antron’s mom was a huge blessing. “Son, it has been such a pleasure and honor to be your mother,” she shared. “You’ve left me with so many wonderful memories that I will treasure daily.”

Karen went on to confess how she has been as she coped with the grief. “Your transition has left a huge gap in my heart and the pain is quite unbearable,” she stated. “I will miss you tremendously and my love for you is for ever. Rest well, my baby boy, until we meet again. @antronpippen @scottiepippen.” Along with it, she shared an image of the funeral program which took place on Saturday, April 24, and a red rose.

<br />

Karen’s ex husband, Scottie, also posted his own tribute on social media. The 55-year-old basketball legend put out a photo of him with young Antron along with a note that read, “Antron Jerrod Pippen. Dec. 29, 1987 – Apr. 18, 2021. Faithful, humble and resilient. Loved by all who knew him. His life and legacy will endure. RIP.”

<br />

Antron passed away on April 18. His passing was confirmed by Scottie who announced the devastating news via his Twitter account. “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” he tweeted.

While he did not mention the cause of Antron’s death, Scottie did note on his son’s medical issue. “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” he explained. “He never let that get him down, though – Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” he continued. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”