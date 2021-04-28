SBI doubled crypto business profits in past fiscal year By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

SBI doubled crypto business profits in past fiscal year

Japanese financial giant SBI Group more than doubled the total profit of its cryptocurrency business during the fiscal year that ended in March.

On Wednesday, SBI released a report on the company’s financial results, disclosing that its pre-tax crypto-powered profits during the past fiscal year amounted to 18.9 billion yen ($174 million). The amount is 10 billion yen ($92 million) higher than the total pre-tax total profit recorded over the previous fiscal year, SBI said.