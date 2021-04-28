Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.57% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.57%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 2.57% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:), which rose 8.43% or 1.62 points to trade at 20.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Riyad Bank (SE:) added 6.72% or 1.70 points to end at 27.00 and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SE:) was up 6.50% or 7.80 points to 127.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:), which fell 7.24% or 8.20 points to trade at 105.00 at the close. Food Products Co. (SE:) declined 4.94% or 9.60 points to end at 184.80 and Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) was down 3.97% or 0.84 points to 20.32.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 124 to 73 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 8.43% or 1.62 to 20.84. Shares in Riyad Bank (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.72% or 1.70 to 27.00. Shares in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.50% or 7.80 to 127.80.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.32% or 0.83 to $63.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.18% or 0.78 to hit $66.65 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.32% or 5.75 to trade at $1773.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.01% to 4.5327, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 90.870.