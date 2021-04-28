S. Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0201 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.470 108.59 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.324 1.3249 +0.11

Taiwan dlr 27.864 27.938 +0.27

Korean won 1107.000 1113 +0.54

Baht 31.220 31.35 +0.42

Peso 48.408 48.44 +0.07

Rupiah 14450.000 14495 +0.31

Rupee 74.350 74.35 0.00

Yuan 6.467 6.4789 +0.18

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.470 103.24 -4.82

Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.20

Taiwan dlr 27.864 28.483 +2.22

Korean won 1107.000 1086.20 -1.88

Baht 31.220 29.96 -4.04

Peso 48.408 48.01 -0.82

Rupiah 14450.000 14040 -2.84

Rupee 74.350 73.07 -1.73

Yuan 6.467 6.5283 +0.94

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)