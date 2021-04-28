Residents of Caribbean island can conduct local transactions using Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Residents of Caribbean island can conduct local transactions using Bitcoin
The more than 5,000 residents of an island that forms a part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines can use crypto as a means of payment.
According to a report from Euronews, both residents and visitors to the island of Bequia can use (BTC) to pay for goods and services ranging from property to food at one of the local eateries. The One Bequia project, backed by entrepreneur Storm Gonsalves, is building luxury villas on the island for sale in BTC. Gonsalves said the move to accept crypto was aimed at solving the issue of traditional financial systems abandoning Caribbean islands.
