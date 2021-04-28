Rachel Lindsay Exits ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast to Protect Her Mental Health

Instagram

Despite having good times co-hosting the podcast, the former Bachelorette thinks ‘it’s just time’ to leave it because she has been ‘struggling’ and having really hard times.

Rachel Lindsay will no longer co-host “Bachelor Happy Hour”. When announcing her departure, “The Bachelorette” alum claimed that she took the decision because she wants to protect her mental health.

The 36-year-old, who has co-hosted the podcast with Becca Kufrin, broke the news in its 99th episode on Tuesday, April 27. She began her message, “I’m going to make this short and sweet: All good things must come to an end and I feel like certain things run their course and for me I have run my course when it comes to the podcast.”

Rachel admitted that she has been “struggling” and having really hard times lately. She then added, “A lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health. And so for me, I just feel like I’ve come to the end of doing the podcast and I’m glad that I’m leaving on a high note where it’s the 100th episode, it’s such a big milestone.”

Rachel went on to share her support for Becca, saying, “It’s just time for me to move on, and I will be supporting you from a distance.” She also thanked her fans by noting, “I just want to say thank you guys for riding with me for such a long time, continue to ride with Becca support her uplift her, and this podcast as well.”

This came after the reality star took a hiatus from Instagram in late February amid the racism controversy surrounding Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell. Van Lathan, her co-host on podcast “Higher Learning”, divulged that she took a step back from social media because “Bachelor” fans spammed her “with all kinds of rude and hateful things” following the scandal.

“I woke up, looked at my phone, one of the first things I saw [was] something negative and I said, ‘You know what? Not today. Not even this weekend,’ and currently still not now because I’m still disabled,” Rachel later explained on the podcast. “It was the best decision that I could do for myself to detach from that negativity. I needed that. I feel so much better. I’m not 100 percent, but I feel lighter.”