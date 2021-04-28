QuickSwap (QUICK) gains 420% as Polygon’s (MATIC) L2 network attracts new liquidity By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
As the network progresses along the slow, steady path toward Ethereum 2.0 and the full transition to proof-of-stake, layer-two solutions have arisen as the best solution to the current challenges associated with high gas fees and network congestion.

One layer-two solution that has emerged as a top choice for decentralied finance projects and traders is Polygon, which over the past week, has seen its price of its MATIC token climb toward new highs due to a surge in activity on its QuickSwap decentralized exchange (DEX).

MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
QUICK/USD 1-hour chart. Source: CoinMarkeCap
QuickSwap liquidity and 24-hour volume. Source: QuickSwap