QuickSwap (QUICK) gains 420% as Polygon’s (MATIC) L2 network attracts new liquidity By Cointelegraph

QuickSwap (QUICK) gains 420% as Polygon’s (MATIC) L2 network attracts new liquidity
As the network progresses along the slow, steady path toward Ethereum 2.0 and the full transition to proof-of-stake, layer-two solutions have arisen as the best solution to the current challenges associated with high gas fees and network congestion.
One layer-two solution that has emerged as a top choice for decentralied finance projects and traders is Polygon, which over the past week, has seen its price of its MATIC token climb toward new highs due to a surge in activity on its QuickSwap decentralized exchange (DEX).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.