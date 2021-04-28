Qualcomm Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Qualcomm announced earnings per share of $1.9 on revenue of $7.93B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $7.6B.

Qualcomm shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 18.68% from its 52 week high of $167.94 set on January 20. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.41% from the start of the year.

Qualcomm shares gained 6.39% in after-hours trade following the report.

Qualcomm follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Qualcomm’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

