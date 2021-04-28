Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Credits Son for Making Him ‘Feel Better’ After Hitting Club Post-Shooting

Instagram

The rapper and reality TV star has faced criticism after he posted a video of him partying ‘outside,’ just a little over one week after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Florida.

AceShowbiz –

Pretty Ricky star Baby Blue has shared his secret to his seemingly speedy recovery following a shooting earlier this month. Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper credited his son for making him “feel better.”

On Wednesday, April 28, the 36-year-old posted a video of him cuddling up to his adorable baby boy, who rocked a small gold chain, while appearing to be lying in bed. In the caption, he wrote, “He makes me feel better. Love him too much!”

<br />

Prior to the Instagram clip featuring his son, Baby Blue, whose real name is Ala Diamond Smith, shared on his account a video of him hitting the club as he bounces back post-the shooting. “Back outside. All Glory to God,” he captioned the short footage, which was soon flooded with criticism.

When one of his followers told him, “You need to be in bed,” he replied, “I been in bed for a week but you right.” Baby Blue has since deleted the video in question, but that didn’t stop the criticism from coming at him.

<br />

In the comment section of the video re-post, one person similarly advised the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star, “You heal faster than Wolverine. It ain’t even been 7 business days. Get yo behind back home!”

Another was confused, “I thought he said he had to learn to walk and breath again something ain’t adding up.” A third commenter shared the same opinion as writing, “Went from critical condition to clubbin the math AINT mathing,” while another added, “It’s something fishy, just can’t place my hand on it.”

Some others scolded Baby Blue for not learning his lesson yet. “If ‘I aint learn my lesson yet’ was a person,” one of them wrote. Someone else commented, “See you playing with our prayers and well wishes.”

Baby Blue was shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley in the town of Davie, Florida on early Monday, April 19. According to his brother and bandmate Spectacular Smith, Baby Blue was trying to protect his cousin during the scuffle and attempted to grab the gun from one of the two robbers when he was shot.

Reaching out to his Twitter followers to share a health update on Thursday, he said he would have a lot of physiotherapy to undergo to get fully back on his feet once he’s moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote. “I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery.” He went on informing his fans, “The bullet traveled (through) my (lungs and) is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me (sic)…”

Baby Blue was released from the hospital on Monday, April 26, a week after the shooting. He wrote on his social media post, “Still a lil sore but feeling good, feeling great, feeling blessed.”

The Davie Police Department told the Miami Herald Tuesday that the case was still an “active investigation,” but there were “no updates at this time.”