Posthaste: Ontarians are getting poorer than their American neighbours — and the gap is getting worse

Good Morning!

Ontario, long known as the economic engine of Canada, is sputtering.

Over the past 20 years, the average income of Ontarians, as measured by per person GDP, has fallen behind their Great Lakes neighbours, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute.

To the extent that, income in Ontario is $16,607 less than that enjoyed by surrounding Americans — and the gap is getting worse, says Fraser.

The study carries on the work of the now closed Ontario Institute for Competitiveness and Prosperity, which compared the province’s economic well-being to other regions in the U.S. and the world, using the per capita GDP measure.

It includes Ontario and Quebec and the American states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. What these regions share is the Great Lakes (except Quebec), a similar geography and natural resources and significant manufacturing sectors.

Of the 10 jurisdictions, Ontario has the second lowest GDP per person; Quebec is lowest.

In 2019, Ontario’s GDP per capita was $61,315; the next lowest was Michigan at $65,226, 6.4% higher than in Ontario.

The average of all the regions is $77,922, which is 27.1% higher than Ontario’s.

New York, the highest of all the regions, is $110,533, 80.3% higher.

Fraser says the data reveals a large prosperity gap that has widened since 2000. Over the past 20 years inflation-adjusted GDP in the Great Lakes region overall grew by 20% while it grew by only 13% in Ontario.

The only region with worse growth during this time was Michigan, where, like Ontario, the manufacturing sector, especially the auto industry, shrank significantly during the mid-2000s. But after a long period of stagnation, made worse by the 2008/09 financial crisis, this state’s economy finally began to recover in the 2010s.

Fraser says Ontario’s weak economic performance has meant less job creation, slower wage growth and more pressure on public finances. And its study aims to measure that prosperity gap so that policymakers recognize the extent of the challenge.

“Within North American’s prosperous Great Lakes region, Ontario is clearly an economic laggard,” said the study by Ben Eisen and Milagros Palacios.

“The income gap between Ontario and its neighbours is substantial, and should concern policymakers because strong GDP growth contribute to higher living standards,” said Eisen.