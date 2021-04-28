Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

NEW YORK — Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMI2021.

During the meeting, André Calantzopoulos, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer*, will address shareholders and answer questions. Only shareholders of record with a valid 16-digit control number will be allowed to ask a question or make a comment.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for approximately one year from the date of the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMI2021.

Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMI2021.

*As announced by the Board of Directors on December 10, 2020, Mr. Olczak will succeed Mr. Calantzopoulos as Chief Executive Officer immediately following the meeting.

