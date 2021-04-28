Paulina Porizkova Jokingly Calls Herself ‘Female Oscar’ for Boyfriend Aaron Sorkin

WENN/Avalon

Though finding the room where the ceremony took place ‘freezing’, the Czech-born model admits that it allows her to ‘snuggle close’ to ‘The Social Network’ screenwriter which makes her ‘warm all night.’

Paulina Porizkova is poking fun at her own Oscars gown. Donning a golden evening dress when attending the 93rd annual Academy Awards with her new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, the Czech-born model jokingly called herself a “female Oscar” for “The Social Network” screenwriter.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, April 27, the 56-year old shared a photo of herself and her new boyfriend making their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. Along with it, she wrote, “Although I have attended the Oscars before (as a fashion correspondent for the TV-Guide channel), this was my first time at the Oscars as an attendee.”

In the photo, the supermodel could be seen wearing a gold cowl-neck gown, while her man looked dapper in a classic black suit with a bow tie. About her red carpet look, she quipped that she looked like the female version of the event’s trophy as saying, “Also, I figured [the dress] made me look sort of like a female Oscar – so in case Aaron didn’t win one- he could still take one home.”

Paulina also admitted that she didn’t splurge on a new gown for the Hollywood big night. Instead, she opted to wear the only dress in her closet. “The dress is a fifteen year old Dolce Gabbana – the only gown in my closet,” she spilled.

Elsewhere in the post, Paulina also shared her thought about the venue where the event took place. “The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date,” she shared. “Who, yes, kept me warm all night.”

While her beau went home empty-handed, the fashion icon seemed to be grateful for finding new love with him. At the end of her post’s caption, she put the hashtags “#grateful” and “#newbeginnings”.

Paulina got married to Ric Ocasek in 1989. The two separated in 2017, but she still cared for him following an unspecified surgery in 2019 until he was found dead in September that same year.

Aaron himself came to the Academy Awards as a nominee. His film “The Trial of the Chicago 7” received nominations in five categories, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.