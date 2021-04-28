Papa Murphy’s Now Accepts Cardano (ADA) As Pizza Payment By CoinQuora



Papa Murphy’s Now Accepts Cardano (ADA) As Pizza Payment



Pizza brand, Papa Murphy’s, has added (ADA) to its payment options.

The company also accepts other cryptos like , , and .

Notably, the pizza brand is not the first food outlet to accept ADA payments.

Take-and-bake pizza company Papa Murphy’s is now accepting Cardano (ADA) as means of payment. Of note, Papa Murphy’s new crypto payment features are not limited to ADA alone.

The company has also enabled payment for many other digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc.

Papa Murphy’s disclosed the news that it is now accepting crypto payments via Cardano’s subreddit. The pizza brand posted, “Crypto at Papa Murphy’s in Fresno, CA”.

However, the post did not state if the company is accepting the cryptos in all of its pizza houses, especially in Washington DC.

Similarly, a London-based local food stall also began accepting Cardano a few days ago,…

