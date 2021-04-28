O’Reilly Automotive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



O'Reilly Automotive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – O’Reilly Automotive reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

O’Reilly Automotive announced earnings per share of $7.06 on revenue of $3.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $5.34 on revenue of $2.83B.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.01% from its 52 week high of $539.82 set on April 20. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.37% from the start of the year.

O’Reilly Automotive shares gained 0.01% in after-hours trade following the report.

