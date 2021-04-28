Oil prices rise 2% on fuel demand optimism

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices rose 2% on Wednesday, after U.S. distillate inventories posted a large drawdown and refining activity picked up, boosting hopes for rising fuel demand.

The market remained concerned, however, about India’s surging coronavirus cases.

Brent crude futures were up $1.23, or 1.9%, to $67.65 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.31, or 2.1%, to $64.25 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week to 493.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Analysts had expected a 659,000-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week, and refining capacity use rose to 85.4% on the week.

“The market is taking this as a positive,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Gasoline demand week-over-week was down a smidge, so that was a bit disappointing, but it was offset by the fact that we had a big leap in distillate demand.”

U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it expected “the biggest jump in oil demand ever,” at 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next six months, as vaccination campaigns accelerate in Europe and travel demand climbs.