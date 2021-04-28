Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland’s First Minister Foster talks during a television interview outside the Stormont Parliament building in Belfast



BELFAST (Reuters) -Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland’s First Minister at the end of June, she said on Wednesday, bowing to pressure from her Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Foster, who has led the pro-British party for over five years, said in a statement that she would also step down as leader of the DUP on May 28.

The announcement comes a day after a majority of DUP lawmakers signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in Foster amid discontent over her handling of Brexit negotiations.

Some party members have also complained that she is too liberal for the DUP, one of the most socially conservative political parties in the United Kingdom.