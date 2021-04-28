Nick Cave Pays Tribute to Bad Seeds Founding Member Anita Lane Following Her Death

WENN/Avalon

The singer/songwriter, who wrote some of Nick and the garage rock band’ most memorable songs, has passed away, a representative for her label confirms.

Nick Cave is mourning the death of the Bad Seeds founding member Anita Lane. The Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds frontman took to his Instagram account to pay his tribute to the singer/songwriter with whom he collaborated for most of his garage rock band’s songs.

“From her to eternity. We love you, Anita,” the 63-year-old singer wrote on Twitter to honor his ex-girlfriend. Alongside the Wednesday, April 28 tweet, he shared a black-and-white photo of the late songwriter when she was younger.

Fans have since showered the post with message of condolences. “Thank you Anita [love emoji] for writing the first Bad Seeds song that got me into Nick Cave & co xxx,” one fan penned. Others wrote, “So sad. Such a beautiful soul. We love you Anita,” “May she rest in peace & her work lives on,” and “This news hit me hard. Anita was one of a kind.”

A representative for the late star’s record label, Mute, confirmed the tragic news to EW, but has not revealed the cause of the death. According to various reports, the Melbourne-bred singer-songwriter was believed to have been either 61 or 62.

Nick first met Anita in 1977 when the two were introduced by guitarist Rowland S. Howard, who was playing with Nick in the Boys Next Door, the band later transformed into the Birthday Party. Beside collaborating professionally, the two shared romantic story as well.

In 1997, Nick told British music magazine Melody Maker, “Anita is an incredibly talented person and gave a lot of ideas.” Addressing their intertwining creative and personal relationship, he stated, “[She] gave them to me. She was very generous. And after a while, that seemed to become her role: to give herself to me while I just raged forward. I didn’t do it deliberately.”

Anita and Nick had written some memorable songs together, including “Kiss Me Black” from Nick and his band’s 1982 album “Junkyard”. The Bad Seeds’ songs Anita co-authored also included “From Her to Eternity” and “Stranger Than Kindness”.

Anita also wrote the Birthday Party’s hit single called “A Dead Song” from their debut album “Prayer’s on Fire”. A former Birthday Party and Bad Seeds member, Mick Harvey, has also shared touching post on Instagram mourning the loss. “With our beautiful Anita #anitalane Berlin 1995 promo shoot at Kleistpark. Photo by Johannes Beck, one for every year I’ve loved you,” he wrote.