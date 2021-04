Newmont Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

Includes naming Gregory H. Boyce as Independent Board Chair

DENVER — Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced strong shareholder endorsement for all proposals presented for vote at the Annual General Meeting with more than 90 percent voting support for each measure, including say-on-pay, as well as appointed Gregory H. Boyce to the role of Independent Chair of the Board of Directors.

“I am pleased that Newmont’s shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to support the three separate proposals before them,” stated Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is a sign of confidence in both the leadership team and our ability to operate a sustainable and successful business, as well as confidence in Newmont’s Board for their role in providing both counsel and governance.”

Effective upon the close of today’s annual meeting of shareholders, Greg Boyce assumed the role of Independent Chair of the Board in connection with the retirement of Noreen Doyle. Both Directors worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition of Board leadership, including through Boyce’s terms as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Newmont has been privileged to have Noreen’s leadership as Independent Board Chair through many of our transformational moments, including the acquisition of Goldcorp in 2019. The Board, Newmont’s leadership team, and I personally thank her for her service to Newmont,” said Palmer. “2021 marks our 100th year, and another momentous time for the Company. I am pleased to welcome in a new century of mining as well as a new Independent Chair in Greg Boyce. Greg brings deep business acumen and operational and industry expertise to us as we navigate an exciting future for Newmont.”