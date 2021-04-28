Nestle says 573 UK jobs at risk amid confectionery revamp By Reuters

“We are proposing changes to adapt our confectionery manufacturing for the future with a 29.4 million pound ($40.8 million) investment at our factories in York and Halifax and the proposed closure of our Fawdon site towards the end of 2023. Regrettably, these proposals put 573 roles at risk, subject to consultation,” its UK arm said in a statement.

ZURICH (Reuters) – Nestle is restructuring its confectionery operations in Britain in a move that could cost nearly 600 jobs in the north east of the England, the world’s biggest packed food company said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.